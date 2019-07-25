UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hundreds Protest Against New UK Prime Minister In London

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Hundreds Protest Against New UK Prime Minister in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Hundreds of UK citizens unhappy with the new prime minister took to the streets of London on Wednesday to protest Boris Johnson's appointment.

Queen Elizabeth II has formally accepted Theresa May's resignation from the post and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as new head of the UK cabinet.

The rally in central London was attended by supporters of the opposition Labour party, environmental activists and anti-Brexit protesters from all walks of life.

A crowd of mostly young people was seen holding up placards that read "Not My Government, Not My Prime Minister," "No to Islamophobia, No to War" and "Tories Kill!"

A source in the capital's Metropolitan Police told Sputnik over the phone that they had no information on arrests or violations of public order. Dozens of police officers were sent to uphold the law at the protest venue.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Protest Police Young London May Post All From Government Cabinet Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

1 hour ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

1 hour ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

11 minutes ago

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent fo ..

47 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.