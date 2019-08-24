UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Protest Amazon Rainforest Fires Outside Brazilian Embassy In Paris

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Hundreds of environmental activists rallied outside the Brazilian embassy in Paris on Friday to protest the government's perceived inertia in tackling a massive blaze that is destroying the Amazon rainforests.

An estimated 400 to 500 people, including yellow vest protesters, gathered outside the diplomatic mission to demand that Brazilian authorities take immediate action, according to BFMTV.

Brazil's pro-business President Jair Bolsonaro has been blamed for emboldening farmers and loggers in Amazonia to set fires to the forest, the planet's carbon dump, to clear the land for exploitation.

French President Emmanuel Macon took to Twitter on Thursday to warn that "our house is burning." He stressed that rainforests produced 20 percent of the oxygen and were considered the lungs of the Earth.

