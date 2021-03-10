UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Protest Food, Fuel Shortages In Militant-Held Syrian Towns - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Hundreds Protest Food, Fuel Shortages in Militant-Held Syrian Towns - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Hundreds of Syrians took to the streets of three rebel-held towns in the country's northwest on Tuesday to protest fuel and food shortages, the Russian military said.

Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Syrian reconciliation center, said that over 300 peaceful protesters rallied in Darat Izza, Twama and Bzaa after militants seized essential goods, causing food and fuel to run low.

"Militants dispersed the demonstrations with the help of gunfire. More than 20 locals were detained and two were wounded," Karpov told a news briefing.

Syrians in the Aleppo governorate are increasingly unhappy with the presence of Turkish-backed Arab militants, which exacerbates the already acute humanitarian crisis, the admiral said.

