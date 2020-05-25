UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Protest In Ukrainian Capital Against Zelenskyy's Stalling Policies

Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:10 AM



KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Hundreds of Ukrainians unhappy with lack of change under the new president packed the central square in the national capital of Kiev on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to speed up reforms when he was sworn in a year ago.

The 42-year-old said in Wednesday's address on in the occasion of the first year in power that he would need a second term to carry out his campaign promise.

A banner rolled out on the fence near Independence Square, the epicenter of the 2014 revolt, read "The Year of Zelenskyy ” the Year of Revanche." Ukrainians have come to associate "revanche" with the return of the old guard that they had vowed to oust.

Kiev police said the protest was peaceful. No arrests were made. A crowd marched outside Zelenskyy's residence and sang the national anthem. The demonstration wrapped up in late afternoon.

