Hundreds Protest Post-Coronavirus 'Reset' In Amsterdam - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Hundreds of Dutch anti-globalists gathered in Amsterdam on Monday to protest the government's alleged intention to cling to broad new powers adopted to tackle the pandemic, Dutch media reported

The Easter protest was organized by the Forum for Democracy, a conservative Dutch party, in a show of defiance against what it called a "great reset" of the post-pandemic world.

Demonstrators, who flooded central Dam Square in the afternoon, accused Prime Minister Mark Rutte of mismanaging the Netherlands for over a decade, Algemeen Dagblad daily said. They carried Dutch flags, yellow umbrellas and red heart-shaped balloons.

Gideon van Meijeren, a Forum member in the Dutch parliament, said on social media that, although COVID-19 rules had been paused, the nation was still moving toward totalitarianism at full speed.

