BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Hundreds of people are protesting in the city of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), against the West's attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and its demands to stop cooperation with Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

"We are here first of all in order to withstand the interference of France and the United States, the Biden administration, to say that we, the people of the Central African Republic, are grateful toward Russians and want them to stay and not leave," Didacien Kossimatchi, a political activist and the organizer of the demonstration told Sputnik, adding that a larger demonstration will take place in a few days.

He said that the protests were a response to France and the US urging the president of the car to make Russians leave, adding that the protesters are demanding the release all the imprisoned government military held hostage at the moment by former CAR President Francois Bozize's Coalition of Patriots for Change, an organization of rebel groups.

Russia's role in the Sahel region has been increasing over the past years, which causes concern to the Western countries. They are critical of Russian private military group Wagner, accusing its members of committing war crimes and participating in other illegal activities in the region. Russia denies the allegations.