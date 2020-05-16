Hundreds Rally Against Coronavirus Curbs Across Berlin

Hundreds of Berliners staged rallies across the German capital on Saturday to protest limits on public life introduced to stem the spread of the new coronavirus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Hundreds of Berliners staged rallies across the German capital on Saturday to protest limits on public life introduced to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Berlin police told Sputnik that 21 demonstrations had been authorized for Saturday, the second weekend of protesting in a row.

"A total of 21 events were applied for in the city center, including in Alexanderplatz and Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz ... The official number of participants of each one does not exceed 50 people," the spokesperson said.

Demonstrations are preparing to take off outside the Federal parliament's building and in front of the iconic Brandenburg Gate. No violations of public order have been reported, the police spokesperson added.