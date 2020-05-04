RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Hundreds of Brazilians rallied in the capital's administrative district on Sunday in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The march began on Sunday morning with a large column of cars blocked traffic, according to the footage shared by O Globo news channel.

People were seen carrying banners denouncing ex-justice chief Sergio Moro and praising Bolsonaro, who joined the demonstration.

The pro-business president has been under fire from his own ministers and medical experts for resisting restrictions on public life aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a further blow, Moro, who resigned in April, testified to Federal police on Saturday that Bolsonaro had interfered in judicial matters.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed the virus as "flu" and has continued to meet the public after a trip to the United States in March, which saw 20 members of his delegation fall ill with COVID-19. He may face impeachment for breaking self-isolation rules if he tests positive.