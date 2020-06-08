(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Hundreds of protesters gathered in New York City on Sunday to protest racial inequality and injustice in front of the United Nations headquarters.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier he would lift the 8 p.m.

curfew, imposed amid unrest triggered by the death of black American George Floyd in police custody.

Demonstrators chanting "we demand equality" have blocked the First Avenue thoroughfare to traffic, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters walked through Manhattan, while multiple rallied were being held in Brooklyn, a district that saw violent clashes between protesters and police in riot gear in the previous days.