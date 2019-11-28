UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Resettled From Makeshift Migrant Camp In Northern Paris - Prefecture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Hundreds of migrant families and unaccompanied men were moved to shelters from a makeshift camp they set up on the northern outskirts of Paris, the city's prefecture said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Hundreds of migrant families and unaccompanied men were moved to shelters from a makeshift camp they set up on the northern outskirts of Paris, the city's prefecture said.

"The regional prefecture provided shelter to [people living at the gate of] Aubervilliers. This morning's operation involved finding shelter for families and from 200 to 300 single men," it tweeted.

Pierre Henry, the head of the France Fraternites rights advocacy group, estimated that families accounted for a total of 210 people. He praised the resettlement but argued it was "as usual not enough."

"A thousand people remain at the site and they cannot wait to leave," he said on Twitter.

French police evacuated 1,600 people from two unregulated camps in the capital three weeks ago after migrants from mostly Somalia, Eritrea, Chad and Afghanistan had slept rough on the streets of Paris for months.

