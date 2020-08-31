Hundreds stranded on French TGV after electrical failure

Hundreds of travellers spent the night stranded on a French high speed TGV train after an electrical failure meant it was set to arrive at its destination on Monday, almost a day late

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Hundreds of travellers spent the night stranded on a French high speed TGV train after an electrical failure meant it was set to arrive at its destination on Monday, almost a day late.

The train from Hendaye on the Spanish border to Paris, bringing around 1,000 people at the end of the holiday season, had been due to arrive in the French capital on Sunday afternoon after a five-hour journey.

But it halted in the remote Landes region well before reaching Bordeaux due a succession of electrical problems on the line, national operator SNCF said.

Passengers were then transferred another train to take them towards Bordeaux in the middle of the night and the passengers should get to Paris late Monday morning, it added.

Passengers on two other trains were also affected and SNCF promised refunds of triple the cost the the original ticket, saying a full investigation would find out the origin of the problem.