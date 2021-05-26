MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Hundreds of mourners knelt in a silent tribute to George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where the African American died in police custody a year ago in an incident that sparked a nationwide movement for racial justice.

The mourners gathered to mark the anniversary of Floyd's death and more are expected to come to the spot that has been remembered via a video made public showing Floyd's agony as he was pinned to the ground by an officer and deprived of oxygen to breathe.

"He is me, he is my brother, he is my father, he is my uncle, my nephew. He is you. If it were you on the ground I would be doing the same thing," a mourner who identified as Jay told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The former professional basketball player is responsible for raising plants at the memorial and is respectfully referred to as "the gardener." "That's what all these gardens are for - for everyone who has ever lost a life to violence," he said.

Mourners paused down on their knees for 9 minutes and 29 seconds - the duration of Floyd's torment - to return afterwards to chatting and chanting, taking selfies and buying t-shirts.

A Black man played a violin while a group of Indians in colorful dresses danced in front of the makeshift monument - a clenched rusty iron fist surrounded by flowers and pictures of African Americans who died at the hands of the police.

"I spent all the year here at this corner, coming to meet with people, talking with them, ministering, just loving upon them. Because we could all use a hug and some love right now. But most of all we want to posture peace everywhere," Rev. Tommy Russell said.

"Love is greater that hate. I think we are going to be all right," Russell added.

The mourners seemed undeterred by a shooting in the vicinity earlier on Tuesday, a routine event in the troubled neighborhood.

"There was a conflict between some people and it escalated," Russel said. "I wasn't here at the moment. But if I were I would have physically intervened. And I am not afraid."

One person went to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident while a suspect's vehicle was last seen leaving the area at high speed, Minneapolis police said.