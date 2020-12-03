UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Ambassador Says Ukraine Piling Pressure On Zakarpattia Minority

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Hungarian Ambassador Says Ukraine Piling Pressure on Zakarpattia Minority

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto on Thursday accused the neighbor's state security service SBU of putting pressure on ethnic Hungarians in the Zakarpattia region.

Hungary summoned the top Ukrainian diplomat in Budapest on Monday after SBU raided the head office of a Hungarian cultural charity on suspicion of its involvement in activities aimed at changing Ukraine's borders.

Ijgyarto said in an interview with the Vesti daily that SBU had showed "constant interest" in the Hungarian community. "We have received enough comments from the population about never-ending interrogations, SBU searches for information during community events," he added.

Ties between the neighbors soured after Ukraine passed a law in 2017 curtailing the use of minority languages in schools.

They have repeatedly clashed over what Ukraine sees as Hungary's attempts to take over Zakarpattia, which has a sizable Hungarian population.

More recently, SBU opened an investigation into a suspected threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity after several Ukrainian officials of Hungarian origin were caught on tape signing the Hungarian anthem during an oath-taking ceremony.

The Hungarian embassy said the song was a hundreds-years-old Hungarian prayer. Ijgyarto called the probe "an unpleasant manipulation" and an act of putting "pressure on the community." He said Ukraine was increasingly punishing minorities for liking their native culture.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minority Budapest Hungary 2017 Prayer From Top

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

35 minutes ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

37 minutes ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

39 minutes ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

54 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

1 hour ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.