Hungarian Anti-LGBTQ+ Referendum Fails To Garner Enough Votes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:14 PM

A referendum in Hungary on a law that aims to protect children from "LGBT propaganda" failed to meet the minimum turnout threshold, the National Election Office (NVI) said on Monday

With more than 99% of the vote counted, none of the sexual-education-related questions on the ballot paper garnered more than 45% of responses.

Of those who cast their votes, more than 90% were against educating minors about LGBTQ+ people or granting them free access to sexual media content and information on sex reassignment.

Hungary passed the controversial "child protection" law last June, causing an outcry in Brussels. The European Commission has threatened to withhold funds to the EU member state if it does not repeal the law.

