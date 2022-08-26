Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority Greenlights Construction of 2 Units of Paks-II NPP

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority announced on Friday that it had given the greenlight to build the fifth ans sixth units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as the Paks-II project.

"The State Atomic Energy Administration ... gives permission for the construction of the 5th and 6th units of the nuclear power plant, which will be built at the Paks base," the agecny said in a statement.