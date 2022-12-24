Hungarian Battlegroup Reached NATO Combat Readiness in September - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The battlegroup in Hungary has reached its combat readiness by the end of September, the country's defense ministry said on Friday.

"One of the combat groups was created in Hungary under the Hungarian leadership and by the end of September it had already reached full operational readiness for deployment," the statement said.

Earlier in March, NATO leaders, following an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on Ukraine, agreed to strengthen the eastern wing of the alliance by deploying four tactical groups in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the new NATO battle group in Hungary will include several hundred military personnel from the United States, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro.