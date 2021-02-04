UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Couple 'imprisoned French Pensioner In Shed'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:48 PM

Hungarian couple 'imprisoned French pensioner in shed'

A Hungarian couple face jail for locking up an elderly Frenchwoman in a garden shed near Siofok in western Hungary for a year and a half, prosecutors said Thursday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A Hungarian couple face jail for locking up an elderly Frenchwoman in a garden shed near Siofok in western Hungary for a year and a half, prosecutors said Thursday.

"A 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old wife have been charged with violating personal liberty," said a statement by the Siofok District Prosecutor's Office, which is seeking a jail term of four years and six months for both the accused.

The victim, a 71-year-old French national, "had lived in Siofok since the 1990s," said Gabor Csapo, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

The trial is likely to begin within six months, he told AFP.

The victim knew the defendants who had gained her trust over time before "taking advantage" of her, said the prosecutor's statement.

The couple moved into her house and tried to persuade her to give the property to their child, before claiming that it needed renovation and that she would have to move out.

In early 2018, the couple took the woman to an enclosed garden outside Siofok, a tourist resort town by the Lake Balaton.

There she was locked in a shed previously used as a pigsty and for storing tools.

Measuring six square metres (60 square feet) and fitted with metal grilles on the outside, the uninsulated building was equipped with a bed, table, bedside lamp and radio, but lacked proper heating or sanitation facilities.

The defendants took food, water and alcohol once a day to the victim, who was occasionally allowed to walk under supervision.

"Considering her situation to be hopeless, she did not try to escape, but when the defendants were away, repeatedly tried to call for help... but in vain," said the prosecutors.

In March 2018, the victim's absence was noticed by her neighbours in Siofok, but when the accused heard about a police search they moved the woman back to her house in Siofok, claiming she had returned home.

Once the police called off the search, the defendants returned the victim to the locked shed.

In September 2019, police discovered the shed after a tip-off and released the victim.

Related Topics

Police Water Jail Wife Man Hungary Turkish Lira March September Women 2018 2019

Recent Stories

US Capitol Police Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for All ..

17 seconds ago

Sweden May Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Passports b ..

18 seconds ago

Russian Citizen Oksana Vovk Leaves US Prison to Be ..

20 seconds ago

February 5 is a day to pay homage to unwavering co ..

3 minutes ago

People of Pakistan stand by side of people of IIOJ ..

3 minutes ago

UK tells social media to take down Covid myths

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.