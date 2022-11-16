Hungarian Defense Minister Held Phone Conversation With NATO Chief

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky held phone conversations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's spokesman Bertalan Havasi said.

"Before the meeting (of the Hungarian Security Council), Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg," the MTI news agency quoted Havasi as saying.

Earlier, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said that Orban was convening a security council on Tuesday evening after the stoppage of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Transneft earlier told Sputnik that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities.