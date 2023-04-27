Hungarian Defense Minister Urges Partners to Be Cautious About NATO Expansion

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, at a meeting with counterparts from the Bucharest Nine (B9) member states, urged them to be cautious in the matter of NATO expansion.

"Hungary supports the open door policy (on NATO expansion) but still calls on its partners to be cautious.

All such decisions can only be made if the applicant countries fully comply with the conditions, as well as with the full NATO allied consensus," Szalay-Bobrovniczky said as quoted by the Hungarian Defense Ministry.

"The European Union is also playing an increasingly important role in the area of security and defense. Hungary is interested in an EU based on strong nation-states," he said.