UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Embassy Says Not Made Aware Of Russia's Plans To Resume Bilateral Flights

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

Hungarian Embassy Says Not Made Aware of Russia's Plans to Resume Bilateral Flights

The Hungarian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday it had not received any notifications from the Russian government's COVID-19 coordination center regarding the decision to resume the Russia-Hungary air traffic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Hungarian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday it had not received any notifications from the Russian government's COVID-19 coordination center regarding the decision to resume the Russia-Hungary air traffic.

On Sunday, Russian newspaper Izvestia reported, citing sources, that the government was putting together a list of additional countries with which the air traffic would be resumed to be unveiled later this week. Aside from Hungary, the list reportedly included France, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt's Cairo and China's Shanghai.

"We have not received any such decision from the Russian coordination center," the embassy said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Egypt France Traffic Shanghai Cairo Cyprus Malta Hungary Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

BP drugs may improve Covid-19 survival rates, Stud ..

2 minutes ago

Russian-German Doctors' Consultation Confirms Nava ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Airlines Plans to Resume Flights to Mosco ..

2 minutes ago

IIOJK students studying in Pakistan face woes at h ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister launches ZU Bus service on three fe ..

4 minutes ago

Jordan summit still on after Iraq minister catches ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.