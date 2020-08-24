The Hungarian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday it had not received any notifications from the Russian government's COVID-19 coordination center regarding the decision to resume the Russia-Hungary air traffic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Hungarian embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday it had not received any notifications from the Russian government's COVID-19 coordination center regarding the decision to resume the Russia-Hungary air traffic.

On Sunday, Russian newspaper Izvestia reported, citing sources, that the government was putting together a list of additional countries with which the air traffic would be resumed to be unveiled later this week. Aside from Hungary, the list reportedly included France, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt's Cairo and China's Shanghai.

"We have not received any such decision from the Russian coordination center," the embassy said.