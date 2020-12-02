Hungarian Experts Arrived in Russia to Study Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Hungarian experts have arrived in Russia to study the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, they will attend healthcare facilities that organized clinical trials of the vaccine and will also explore vaccine production, the Russian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It was reported earlier that the head of the Russian healthcare watchdog, Roszdravnadzor, held a meeting with the Hungarian delegation to discuss the Sputnik V vaccine.

"During the visit, the delegation will also attend Moscow's healthcare institutions that hosted clinical trials, and vaccine production [sites]," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Hungarian experts will study all phases of vaccine development, production and trials, the ministry specified.

Late last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary was looking into domestic production of the Russian vaccine, and experts would soon have access to the production sites in Russia. Szijjarto expressed the belief that it would take up to 1.5 years to deploy Sputnik V production in Hungary. Meanwhile, Budapest expects first small batches of the vaccine already in December.