UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Experts Arrived In Russia To Study Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Hungarian Experts Arrived in Russia to Study Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Hungarian experts have arrived in Russia to study the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, they will attend healthcare facilities that organized clinical trials of the vaccine and will also explore vaccine production, the Russian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It was reported earlier that the head of the Russian healthcare watchdog, Roszdravnadzor, held a meeting with the Hungarian delegation to discuss the Sputnik V vaccine.

"During the visit, the delegation will also attend Moscow's healthcare institutions that hosted clinical trials, and vaccine production [sites]," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Hungarian experts will study all phases of vaccine development, production and trials, the ministry specified.

Late last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary was looking into domestic production of the Russian vaccine, and experts would soon have access to the production sites in Russia. Szijjarto expressed the belief that it would take up to 1.5 years to deploy Sputnik V production in Hungary. Meanwhile, Budapest expects first small batches of the vaccine already in December.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Budapest Hungary December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A National Day to remember

26 minutes ago

India announces over 36,000 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

49th National Day brings back precious memories of ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 December 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.