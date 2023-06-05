UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Finance Ministry Signs EU-Approved Amendments To Paks NPP Contract - Szijjarto

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Hungarian Finance Ministry Signs EU-Approved Amendments to Paks NPP Contract - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Hungarian Finance Ministry have signed European Commission-approved amendments to the contracts between Russia and Hungary on the construction and financing of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as Paks-2, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

A European Commission spokesperson told RIA Novosti last week that the European Commission did not express any objections to the amendments.

"We start the day with Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of Rosatom. The European Commission approved amendments to the contract for the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, last week (Hungarian) Minister of Finance Mihaly Varga signed the amendment to the contract from the Hungarian side, this week the signing by Russian Minister of Finance (Anton Siluanov) is also expectedm" Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Nuclear Hungary From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on National Day

13 minutes ago
 National Bonds increases stake in Taaleem Holding ..

National Bonds increases stake in Taaleem Holding to 22%

43 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar's father returns home after brief det ..

Hammad Azhar's father returns home after brief detainment

1 hour ago
 Culprits of 9th May would be punished: Sanaullah

Culprits of 9th May would be punished: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes project to extend strategic water p ..

SEWA completes project to extend strategic water pipeline in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.