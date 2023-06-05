Hungarian Finance Ministry Signs EU-Approved Amendments to Paks NPP Contract - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Hungarian Finance Ministry have signed European Commission-approved amendments to the contracts between Russia and Hungary on the construction and financing of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as Paks-2, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

A European Commission spokesperson told RIA Novosti last week that the European Commission did not express any objections to the amendments.

"We start the day with Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of Rosatom. The European Commission approved amendments to the contract for the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, last week (Hungarian) Minister of Finance Mihaly Varga signed the amendment to the contract from the Hungarian side, this week the signing by Russian Minister of Finance (Anton Siluanov) is also expectedm" Szijjarto wrote on social media.