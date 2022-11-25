Hungarian Firms Operating in Russia Violate No Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that Hungarian companies operated on the Russian market legally and violated no sanctions, thus the fact that some of them were prohibited from working on the Ukrainian market was unacceptable

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that Hungarian companies operated on the Russian market legally and violated no sanctions, thus the fact that some of them were prohibited from working on the Ukrainian market was unacceptable.

"Would like to point out that we consider unacceptable the idea that, while Hungary is doing everything to support Ukraine... Hungarian companies are not allowed to work in Ukraine. It is unacceptable that many products of the pharmaceutical conglomerate Gedeon Richter, despite everything, were banned on the Ukrainian market... (Some) are urging to boycott (the oil and gas company) MOL," Szijjarto said.

He noted that these firms operate "absolutely legally" and do not break any international laws and sanctions, while their only "crime" is having offices in Russia.

He also urged the European Union to influence the government of Ukraine to open access to its market for all companies from member states.

In October, the Ukrainian Health Ministry temporarily banned use of 35 pharmaceutical products of Gedeon Richter, which has one factory in Russia, in accordance with the law prohibiting selling of medicines produced in Russia or Belarus.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Hungary has been opposing arms transfer to Kiev, training of Ukrainian soldiers in the EU and banning of all Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe.