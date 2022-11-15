Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Address Implications of Sanctions Against Russia

The European Union should focus not on adopting a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, but on addressing the consequences of the previous eight, which have caused extreme damage to European economies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The European Union should focus not on adopting a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, but on addressing the consequences of the previous eight, which have caused extreme damage to European economies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"The sanctions are definitely not working. So far, the sanctions have done more harm to those who imposed them than to those against whom they were imposed. I think now is the time to review the whole sanctions policy and deal not with the ninth package of sanctions, but with what the previous eight have led to in Europe," Szijjarto said during a press conference.

The minister also said that part of the discussion at the meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers "was conducted in a way that left no room for common sense and calm debate."

"Yesterday (at a meeting of the Council of EU Foreign Ministers) some colleagues said that the EU never expected sanctions to help bring an end to the war (in Ukraine). And then the question is: What did we expect? What is their purpose? Why are we doing this? Because we see that Europe's economy is suffering, we see that sanctions inflation, sanctions energy prices have caused extraordinary difficulties in a number of countries.

If we didn't set a goal for sanctions to end the war, what were we doing? I think there's a lot of hypocrisy here," Szijjarto added.

On September 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees. He also urged Europe to change its sanctions policy to avoid a crisis. On September 14, a senior Hungarian official said the EU was expected to reconsider its sanctions policy in the fall due to cold weather.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.