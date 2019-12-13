UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls Rumors On Possible EU Withdrawal 'Stupid'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls Rumors on Possible EU Withdrawal 'Stupid'

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Friday called speculation that Budapest could leave the European Union due to lack of compliance with the bloc's values "stupid," saying that Hungary was committed to a strong European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Friday called speculation that Budapest could leave the European Union due to lack of compliance with the bloc's values "stupid," saying that Hungary was committed to a strong European Union.

Earlier in December, Danish investment bank Saxo Bank published a set of predictions for 2020, one of which said that the "15-year marriage" between Hungary and the EU was "now in trouble" in light of the latter invoking Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty against the country over the policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which, according to the bank, do "not conform with EU values." The bank added that it was likely that Hungary would follow the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the end of the next year.

"This is stupid. Of course we do not want to leave the European Union. We are interested in a strong European Union. And we think that the European Union should be based on strong member states. And we participate in debates on the EU's future to make the European Union strong again," Szijjarto told reporters.

The foreign minister added that Hungary would make every effort to strengthen the bloc.

In September of last year, the European Parliament voted to proceed with disciplinary action against Hungary under Article 7 of the EU Treaty. The report prepared by the parliament said Budapest was at "clear risk of a serious breach of EU values." Depending on the results of future proceedings under Article 7, the country may have some of its membership rights suspended.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Marriage Bank Budapest Lisbon United Kingdom Hungary May September December 2020

Recent Stories

Business moot for providing relief to private sect ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Settle All Differences on Road Map ..

27 seconds ago

One killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

30 seconds ago

City receives light rain in Sialkot

32 seconds ago

British PM Johnson arrives at Palace after vote wi ..

34 seconds ago

Standard Bank launches UnionPay card to provide co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.