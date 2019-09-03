(@FahadShabbir)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that the country was preparing for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for October

In July, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was preparing for Putin's visit to Hungary in fall.

"We discussed [with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] Putin's visit to Budapest, which will take place in late October. And we discussed some topics of the [upcoming] meeting," Szijjarto said.

The phone conversation between Szijjarto and Lavrov took place on August 28, with the ministers having discussed further contacts and other matters related to bilateral relations.

Russia and Hungary are actively developing bilateral cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a meeting in Moscow last September, during which they discussed various issues, including Russian gas deliveries to Hungary and financial cooperation, and also agreed to create a new intergovernmental commission for regional cooperation.