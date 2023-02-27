UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed bewilderment at the position of Western countries that call for media freedom and simultaneously introduce sanctions against journalists.

On Saturday, the EU approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting 121 Russian individuals and entities, including media outlets and journalists.

"Well, we are often criticized for not ensuring media freedom in Hungary. Although the only reason for this criticism is that unlike in every other part of Europe, in Hungary, the media is really polar," Szijjarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The foreign minister specified that 98% of media in Europe is liberal, while the rest is the others.

"In Hungary the split between conservative and liberal media is around half-half.

And this is considered by the West or by the liberal mainstream as not freedom of media. So those who are judging us for media freedom those are putting journalists on a sanction list. For me, it's a bit let's say, confusing," Szijjarto said, when asked to comment on the new EU sanctions against Russian journalists.

Budapest has often criticized EU sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, arguing that they have failed to achieve their declared purpose of weakening Moscow. The new sanctions list included the RT Arabic channel and the Sputnik Arabic, the Rossiya Segodnya international media group and its executive director Kirill Vyshinsky, among other journalists such as Regnum chief editor Marina Akhmedova.