Hungarian Foreign Minister Hopes for Improved Relationships Between Russia, NATO, US

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Hungary hopes that the relationships between Russia and NATO , as well as between Russia and the United States will eventually improve, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.

"We are a small central European country and we have always been located between east and west and our history is full of experience and this experience has some consequences to be drawn. One of the most important consequences is that it is our national security interest to have an east to west cooperation, east-west dialogue based on mutual trust and respect," Szijjarto said.

Hungary is a NATO and EU member state, which repeatedly expressed interest in improving political cooperation with Russia.

"We don't say that because we would be spies of any of the two sides, but we say it because we have a clear lesson of history.

Whenever there was conflict between east and west, we Hungarians, or we as central Europeans, we always lost and we don't want to be losers anymore, so for us, in central Europe, as a small country, it's a core national security interest to have this east-to-west cooperation, so that's why we hope that you [Russia] and NATO will be able to rebuild this cooperation," the top diplomat said.

The relationship between Russia and the West deteriorated in 2014 in light of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, which responded by placing a food embargo on the bloc's foodstuffs. On June 24, Putin prolonged its food embargo until December 31, 2020.