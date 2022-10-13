UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Foreign Minister Hopes Putin, Biden Will Talk At G20 Summit In Indonesia

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Hopes Putin, Biden Will Talk at G20 Summit in Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto expressed hope on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will talk to each other on the sidelines of the G20 Bali summit in Indonesia and discuss the Ukraine crisis.

"I really believe, I hope that the presidents of the US and Russia will use this opportunity in Indonesia and will be able to talk to each other, since they will be on the same site at the same time," Szijjarto said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict would contribute to addressing many problems, including those related to energy supplies.

The 2022 G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

