Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto To Visit Russia On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:58 AM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to Visit Russia on Friday

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto is expected to visit Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto is expected to visit Moscow on Friday.

Szijjarto is expected to hold talks with the chief of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, to discuss the bilateral cooperation in space.

Earlier in November, a Hungarian delegate to the European Space Agency's ministerial meeting said that the country was engaged in talks with Roscosmos on the possibility of sending its astronaut to the International Space Station. The Soyuz rockets operated by Roscosmos are at the moment the only means to transport astronauts to the ISS.

The Hungarian minister is also expected to meet with the head of the Russian state development bank VEB.RF, Igor Shuvalov.

