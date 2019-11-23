UrduPoint.com
Hungarian Foreign Minister Planning To Visit Moscow For Victory Day Events In 2020

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:41 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik that he would likely represent his country during the Victory Day events in Moscow on May 9, 2020

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik that he would likely represent his country during the Victory Day events in Moscow on May 9, 2020.

"When it comes to the events on May 9, last time, five years - 4.5 years - ago, it was myself to represent the government and I think this is the case this time as well," Szijjarto said.

Asked about the schedule of future talks between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Vladimir Putin, the foreign minister noted that such summits were traditionally held once a year.

"There is one summit taking place every year. Once in Moscow, once in Budapest. So last year, the Hungarian prime minister visited Moscow.

This year, your president visited us. Next year, the prime minister will visit Moscow for sure," he said.

He specified that such visits always came in the "second part of the year."

The year of 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Moscow has already invited a number of world leaders to attend the Victory Day parade, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

