UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says 'Always' Ready To Meet With Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 09:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik he is "always" ready to meet with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and believes it is vital to keep the channels of communication open.

"If there's a need, of course, we can reach each other very easily. So, if there's a need to meet, if there's a need to talk, then we always do (meet)," Szijjarto said in an interview. "I believe in communication. I believe in the necessity of keeping the channels of communication open."

