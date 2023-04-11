Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Arrived in Moscow to Discuss Energy Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that he had arrived in Moscow to discuss energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"we will discuss today in Moscow the most important issues of cooperation necessary to ensure the security of Hungary's energy supply. First, with the Russian deputy prime minister responsible for energy, Alexander Novak, then with the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev," Szijjarto wrote on social media.