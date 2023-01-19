UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Dialogue Should Replace Sanctions In Global Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Dialogue Should Replace Sanctions in Global Politics

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The practice of sanctions and blockades should be replaced by dialogue and mutual respect in international politics amid current global challenges, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Armed conflicts are taking place in many places in the world, energy prices and inflation are skyrocketing... To somehow get out of this situation and survive the period of crises and danger, it is necessary that international politics return to mutual respect, with the era of sanctions and blockades replaced by an era of dialogue and talks," Szijjarto said in a video address from Havana, broadcast on social media.

The foreign minister said that Hungary has been advocating the end of the US blockade of Cuba and regularly voted for UN resolutions demanding the embargo be lifted.

Szijjarto also noted that the Hungarian economy might benefit from cooperation with Cuba, which is open to Hungary's businesses. Budapest is willing to expand its economic presence in the country and start new projects in a number of areas, including agriculture, healthcare and the environment, he added.

The Hungarian foreign minister is paying an official visit to Cuba, where he met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and is also expected to hold talks with the country's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez.

Related Topics

World United Nations Social Media Agriculture Visit Havana Budapest Cuba Hungary From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Egyptian President

UAE President receives Egyptian President

21 minutes ago
 US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Ki ..

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Killed Ukrainian Interior Minist ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.