Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Dialogue Should Replace Sanctions in Global Politics

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The practice of sanctions and blockades should be replaced by dialogue and mutual respect in international politics amid current global challenges, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Armed conflicts are taking place in many places in the world, energy prices and inflation are skyrocketing... To somehow get out of this situation and survive the period of crises and danger, it is necessary that international politics return to mutual respect, with the era of sanctions and blockades replaced by an era of dialogue and talks," Szijjarto said in a video address from Havana, broadcast on social media.

The foreign minister said that Hungary has been advocating the end of the US blockade of Cuba and regularly voted for UN resolutions demanding the embargo be lifted.

Szijjarto also noted that the Hungarian economy might benefit from cooperation with Cuba, which is open to Hungary's businesses. Budapest is willing to expand its economic presence in the country and start new projects in a number of areas, including agriculture, healthcare and the environment, he added.

The Hungarian foreign minister is paying an official visit to Cuba, where he met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and is also expected to hold talks with the country's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez.