Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Got Inoculated With Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Sat 20th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he had got inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"We could win the fight [against COVID-19] only with vaccines ... Today, we have finalized a deal with Russian Minister for Industry and Trade Denis Manturov on the deliveries of Sputnik V vaccines in March.

(I have also got inoculated with this vaccine today)," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page on late Friday.

Hungary has already authorized the emergency use of Sputnik V without a relevant decision of the European Medicines Agency.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 122.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.69 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hungary has confirmed about 550,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 17,000 fatalities.

