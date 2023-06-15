Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Heading to St. Petersburg to Participate in SPIEF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday that he is heading to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and expects to discuss his country's energy supply.

"Hungary's energy supply is still not a political or ideological issue, because heating is still only possible with gas. We are going to St. Petersburg, to the International Economic Forum, for the seventh time," Szijjarto wrote on social media.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.