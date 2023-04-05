Close
Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Become Anti-Chinese Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Become Anti-Chinese Alliance

NATO should not become an anti-Chinese alliance, and instead of rivalry, it is better for Europe to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Beijing, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) NATO should not become an anti-Chinese alliance, and instead of rivalry, it is better for Europe to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Beijing, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We think that relations with China cannot be described as military relations. (I would say) this - the less we describe relations with China as military relations, the better. Better from any point of view. And we would by no means want NATO to become some kind of 'anti-Chinese' body. We do not want NATO to become an adversary bloc to China... Instead of rivalry, we believe in mutually beneficial cooperation and see its importance," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters at a press conference following the NATO foreign ministers summit.

He noted that such mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and China was not only possible, but also necessary.

Additionally, the minister said that Budapest supports the Chinese 12-point peace plan for Ukraine for two reasons: "it exists, and it is about peace."

In early 2023, Szijjarto said that Budapest did not support the idea of a new cold war and an "iron curtain" between the West and the East, and believed that in order to avoid economic collapse, Europe should develop cooperation with Asia under the current geopolitical situation. He also noted that three Chinese and South Korean electric battery manufacturers have production facilities in Hungary.

More Stories From World

