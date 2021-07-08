Hungarian Foreign Minister Says Paks Nuclear Power Plant to Be Completed in 2029 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the construction of two new power units at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with the participation of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation is to be completed in 2029.

Szijjarto said some preparatory work has already started.

The Hungarian national regulator by October must make a decision on issuing a construction license to Rosatom.

"Of course, we would like the construction to be completed as soon as possible, but we also understand that the construction of a nuclear power plant is a serious and difficult undertaking. So, now we are focusing on 2029 - this period looks realistic," he said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.