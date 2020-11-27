Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees Strong EU Lobby Against Non-EU COVID-19 Vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) There is a strong lobby against COVID-19 vaccines "from the outside" in Europe, but Budapest will act in the best interest of its people, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto said on Friday.

"Of course, there is a strong lobby against vaccines that come from outside the European Union. But this is life.

We are already used to it. And we have shown many times that no lobby can prevent us from putting the interests of the Hungarians first. The Hungarians' interest is to get a vaccine, a safe vaccine, as quickly as possible," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked whether Budapest was experiencing pressure from other European countries for Hungary to refuse a Russian vaccine.