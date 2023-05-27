Hungarian Foreign Minister Speaks in Support of Vucic at Belgrade Rally

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attended a rally in support of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Friday.

"Supposedly the biggest Serbian mass rally of all times is coming to Belgrade. Aleksandar Vucic also invited me to speak ... Despite the pouring rain, the crowd at Nikola Pasic Square in Belgrade is huge. Given our friendship and the atmosphere, there will be no need for an interpreter as I will speak in Serbian," Szijjarto said on social media ahead of the rally.

In his speech at the rally, Szijjarto said that Budapest and Belgrade were being attacked from the outside for protecting their national interests.

"We are being attacked together by the liberal mainstream.

Why are we being attacked? Because we stand up for ourselves, for our national interests. And we are able to do that because we have strong leaders. They attack us because we want peace in Ukraine and do not contribute to escalation. We are attacked because we stand up for family values and refuse to be dictated to from the outside," the minister said.

He added that there are political forces in both countries "that serve foreigners."

"These attacks will continue in the future. They will attack us because they cannot accept that we are following our national path and that we are successful," Szijjarto concluded.

On Friday, tens of thousands of people marched through Belgrade to protest two mass shootings in early May that left 18 people dead.