Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Plans To Visit Russia Today
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto intends to visit Russia on March 26, a source told TASS.
"The Hungarian [foreign] minister is expected to arrive in Moscow," the source told TASS when asked whether the visit on March 26 was probable.
On March 24, Szijjarto announced that he planned to meet with Russian government officials this week to discuss, among other topics, the progress of talks between Russia and the United States regarding the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
