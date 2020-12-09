Hungarian Foreign Minister to Visit Chisinau on Wednesday - Moldovan Foreign Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Chisinau on Wednesday, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The working visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, will take place on Wednesday, December 9," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

During the trip, the top Hungarian diplomat will hold meetings with incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Prime Minister Ion Chicu and Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi.

Szijjarto and Ciocoi are expected to address reporters on Thursday.