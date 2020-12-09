UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Foreign Minister To Visit Chisinau On Wednesday - Moldovan Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:21 AM

Hungarian Foreign Minister to Visit Chisinau on Wednesday - Moldovan Foreign Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Chisinau on Wednesday, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The working visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, will take place on Wednesday, December 9," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

During the trip, the top Hungarian diplomat will hold meetings with incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Prime Minister Ion Chicu and Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi.

Szijjarto and Ciocoi are expected to address reporters on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Visit Chisinau Hungary December Top

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

26 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

42 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

42 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

44 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.