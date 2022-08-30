(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Western Europe's energy policy is leading countries toward collapse, potentially leaving citizens without heating in winter.

"All these statements.... from Western Europe on the issue of energy supply simply do not work at all with winter approaching... Ideological, political, communication statements with effective support from the international media can easily inflate balloons that cover people's eyes. But energy is an area where sooner or later the scales will fall from their eyes. It is very difficult to explain to someone in winter that they are not cold when there is no heating," Szijjarto said at a meeting with Hungarian ambassadors.

The pressure on Hungary will only increase in the near future as the liberal international agenda "is approaching a huge collapse, almost at a speed of an asteroid," the official said, adding that energy security in Europe is impossible without Russian sources.

"In the future, we will not allow international political decisions or pressure to put us in a situation where we cannot supply the country with energy. We are not ready to even discuss any sanctions in the energy sector," Szijjarto said, adding that there are others who are interested in securing Russian energy supply.

The minister told the Hungarian ambassadors to be prepared for the fact that "although Budapest will not be alone in its interest," only Hungary will be "the one who speaks openly about energy issues."

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation in the EU deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search alternatives to Russian energy supplies despite skyrocketing prices.