UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward Collapse

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Western Europe's energy policy is leading countries toward collapse, potentially leaving citizens without heating in winter

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Western Europe's energy policy is leading countries toward collapse, potentially leaving citizens without heating in winter.

"All these statements.... from Western Europe on the issue of energy supply simply do not work at all with winter approaching... Ideological, political, communication statements with effective support from the international media can easily inflate balloons that cover people's eyes. But energy is an area where sooner or later the scales will fall from their eyes. It is very difficult to explain to someone in winter that they are not cold when there is no heating," Szijjarto said at a meeting with Hungarian ambassadors.

The pressure on Hungary will only increase in the near future as the liberal international agenda "is approaching a huge collapse, almost at a speed of an asteroid," the official said, adding that energy security in Europe is impossible without Russian sources.

"In the future, we will not allow international political decisions or pressure to put us in a situation where we cannot supply the country with energy. We are not ready to even discuss any sanctions in the energy sector," Szijjarto said, adding that there are others who are interested in securing Russian energy supply.

The minister told the Hungarian ambassadors to be prepared for the fact that "although Budapest will not be alone in its interest," only Hungary will be "the one who speaks openly about energy issues."

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation in the EU deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search alternatives to Russian energy supplies despite skyrocketing prices.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Brussels Budapest Hungary Media All From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

55 seconds ago
 Election Commission issues prohibition protocol fo ..

Election Commission issues prohibition protocol for 48 hours before close of bye ..

39 minutes ago
 Twelve People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Secu ..

Twelve People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Security Forces, Protesters - Repo ..

39 minutes ago
 Bilawal leaves for Sukkur after reviewing rain-hit ..

Bilawal leaves for Sukkur after reviewing rain-hit districts

40 minutes ago
 US Remains in Contact With Russia on Citizens Who ..

US Remains in Contact With Russia on Citizens Who May Be Detained in Ukraine - S ..

40 minutes ago
 White House Says Reports of Unrest in Iraq 'Distur ..

White House Says Reports of Unrest in Iraq 'Disturbing,' Calls for Peace

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.