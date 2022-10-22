Hungarian parliament will consider the ratification of papers on Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO during the fall session, as its previous agenda was dominated by laws that would unlock access to European Union funds, Gergely Gulyas, the head of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office, said on Saturday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Hungarian parliament will consider the ratification of papers on Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO during the fall session, as its previous agenda was dominated by laws that would unlock access to European Union funds, Gergely Gulyas, the head of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office, said on Saturday.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members that have still not ratified Finland and Sweden's accession.

"At the beginning of the fall session, the parliament's first priority was to pass legislation containing the commitments made by Hungary under the agreement with the European Commission. This has now been accomplished, so now during the autumn session I think the parliament will be able to discuss the ratification," Gulyas told a briefing, adding that "the fall session will end in mid-December, so it will happen before then, I think."

On Thursday, Hungary's parliament scheduled the session to discuss the ratification of the agreement on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO for October 24.

According to Hungarian media, Socialists in the Hungarian parliament proposed holding a vote on Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO on October 4, but the motion was voted down by the ruling Fidesz party led by Orban. The Hungarian prime minister said in summer that the ratification of treaties on NATO enlargement would be considered this fall.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. With 28 out of 30 NATO members having formally ratified the agreements on Finland and Sweden's accession, both countries are now in talks with Turkey to allay concerns over their alleged support of organizations designated as terrorist by Ankara.