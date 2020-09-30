(@FahadShabbir)

The Hungarian government's official Twitter account was restored hours after being suspended without explanation on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Hungarian government's official Twitter account was restored hours after being suspended without explanation on Wednesday.

"This account was indeed suspended without warning or explanation. It has apparently now been restored -- also without explanation," a tweet from About Hungary read.

Hugarian Government Spokesman Zoltan Kovacs hours earlier broke the news of the suspension with cries of censorship.

"The beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions.

We have taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter," Kovacs tweeted, tagging the European Commission's official account, which today released its first report on the rule of law in the EU.

Hungarian leadership, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have become the EU's contrarians, not shying away from criticizing Brussels and supporting anti-immigrant policies.

Reports of account suspensions on Twitter, Facebook and Google, through YouTube, have been on the rise throughout the year.