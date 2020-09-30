UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Gov't Official Twitter Account Restored After Sudden Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Hungarian Gov't Official Twitter Account Restored After Sudden Suspension

The Hungarian government's official Twitter account was restored hours after being suspended without explanation on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Hungarian government's official Twitter account was restored hours after being suspended without explanation on Wednesday.

"This account was indeed suspended without warning or explanation. It has apparently now been restored -- also without explanation," a tweet from About Hungary read.

Hugarian Government Spokesman Zoltan Kovacs hours earlier broke the news of the suspension with cries of censorship.

"The beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions.

We have taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter," Kovacs tweeted, tagging the European Commission's official account, which today released its first report on the rule of law in the EU.

Hungarian leadership, under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have become the EU's contrarians, not shying away from criticizing Brussels and supporting anti-immigrant policies.

Reports of account suspensions on Twitter, Facebook and Google, through YouTube, have been on the rise throughout the year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Google Facebook Twitter Brussels Hungary YouTube From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

54 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y9a - An Impressive All-Rounder with Long B ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue backing Afghan peace proces ..

1 hour ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister Urges US to Review Decision ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus' Tut.by Portal to Appeal Decision to Suspe ..

2 minutes ago

US GDP Plunged by 31.4% in Second Quarter - Commer ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.