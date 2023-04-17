UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Grain Producer Incomes Down About 30% Due To Cheap Ukrainian Imports - Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Hungarian Grain Producer Incomes Down About 30% Due to Cheap Ukrainian Imports - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Hungarian grain producers lost from 23% to 37% in income over the past year as grain imports from Ukraine jumped from 40,000-60,000 tonnes to 2.5 million tonnes, Hungary's agriculture minister, Istvan Nagy, said on Monday.

"According to the generalized data, the total amount of Ukrainian grain and oil cultures was 2.5 million tonnes last year, of which 1.8 million tonnes is direct import and 0.7 million tonnes is indirect. Just to understand how big this amount and the problem caused by it are: in the previous years regular Ukrainian import was around 40,000-60,000 tonnes a year," Nagy told Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

According to him, the greater part of food products imported from Ukraine for EU transit has remained in Hungary.

"The major part has most probably stayed in the country, which we feel primarily based on prices. According to our price system data, the producer price of edible wheat in Hungary without value added tax and transportation cost is 27% lower than a year ago, the price of fodder wheat is 37% lower and fodder corn is 23% lower," Nagy said.

In addition to grain, Ukraine has used its temporary duty-free arrangement with the EU to export honey, poultry and eggs, displacing Hungarian products from its regular markets, the minister said.

The low price of Ukrainian grain is the result of crop growing methods uncommon in the European Union, Nagy added. The Hungarian national food chain safety office discovered cases of Ukrainian grain being infected with mycotoxins, and several samples tested positive for genetically modified organisms.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia would join these countries in suspending grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria is also mulling a similar ban, according to the country's agriculture minister, Yavor Gechev.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been protesting the uncontrolled import of cheap Ukrainian grain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Ukraine Agriculture European Union Oil Price Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary February March June Market From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

34 seconds ago
 Emirates National Schools launches scholarship pro ..

Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and ..

41 seconds ago
 Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect the ..

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect their mega hubs and expand networ ..

31 minutes ago
 Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

58 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.