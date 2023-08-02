(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Hungarian Interior Ministry called on Tuesday the United States' decision to restrict the entry of Hungarian citizens a retaliation against Budapest for refusing to hand over data on ethnic Hungarians with dual citizenship.

Earlier in the day, the US embassy in Budapest said that Washington had reduced the validity of entry permits under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for Hungarian citizens from two years to one year and limited them to a single use, citing security concerns over Hungary's simplified naturalization program.

"The US has asked Hungary for data on representatives of the Hungarian diaspora abroad with dual citizenship. Hungary is not going to give it to anyone because it is about the safety of compatriots abroad.

That is why the government of (US) President Joe Biden is now taking revenge on Hungarians," the ministry was quoted as saying by Hungary's MTI news agency.

Citizens of countries approved for the VWP program have the right to enter the US for tourism or business without obtaining a visa. The list of "program countries" includes most European states, as well as Australia, Singapore, Chile, South Korea, and Japan. In general, the US approves the participation of countries that it judges to be successful in combating terrorism, have strong law enforcement agencies and secure document processing.

In 2010, Hungary introduced a simplified naturalization procedure for foreigners whose ancestors came from Hungary or who can prove their knowledge of the Hungarian language.