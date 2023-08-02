Open Menu

Hungarian Interior Ministry Calls US's Decision To Restrict Entry For Hungarians 'Revenge'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Hungarian Interior Ministry Calls US's Decision to Restrict Entry for Hungarians 'Revenge'

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Hungarian Interior Ministry called on Tuesday the United States' decision to restrict the entry of Hungarian citizens a retaliation against Budapest for refusing to hand over data on ethnic Hungarians with dual citizenship.

Earlier in the day, the US embassy in Budapest said that Washington had reduced the validity of entry permits under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for Hungarian citizens from two years to one year and limited them to a single use, citing security concerns over Hungary's simplified naturalization program.

"The US has asked Hungary for data on representatives of the Hungarian diaspora abroad with dual citizenship. Hungary is not going to give it to anyone because it is about the safety of compatriots abroad.

That is why the government of (US) President Joe Biden is now taking revenge on Hungarians," the ministry was quoted as saying by Hungary's MTI news agency.

Citizens of countries approved for the VWP program have the right to enter the US for tourism or business without obtaining a visa. The list of "program countries" includes most European states, as well as Australia, Singapore, Chile, South Korea, and Japan. In general, the US approves the participation of countries that it judges to be successful in combating terrorism, have strong law enforcement agencies and secure document processing.

In 2010, Hungary introduced a simplified naturalization procedure for foreigners whose ancestors came from Hungary or who can prove their knowledge of the Hungarian language.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Australia Business Washington Budapest Singapore Japan South Korea Chile United States Hungary Visa Citizenship From Government

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

54 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

2 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

2 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

2 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

2 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

2 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

2 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

2 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World