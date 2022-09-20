Hungarian Justice Minister Says Talks With EU Commission 'Successful,' No Cuts Expected

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Negotiations between Hungary and the European Commission were successful as measures proposed by Budapest eliminate concerns of the EU, which could possibly prevent funding cuts for Hungary, the country's Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Monday.

The European Commission recommended on Sunday withholding billions of Euros in funding to Hungary over alleged rule-of-law violations but said that Budapest's proposed remedial action could avert sanctions. The suspension may amount to 65% of the commitments for three operational programs under EU cohesion policy, which account for around 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion).

"A complicated yet constructive negotiating process between the government of Hungary and the European Commission, which lasted several months, wrapped up on Sunday. The talks were successful," Varga wrote on social media, adding that the commission believed measures proposed by the Hungarian government would eliminate concerns of the EU.

According to the minister, no funding cuts for Hungary could be expected, based on "the decision the commission made on Sunday."

Varga noted that she had proposed amendments to the anti-corruption legislation, expected to be adopted by the end of the year, which would help Hungary avoid funding cuts in 2023. Reforms would include the establishment of an anti-corruption authority.

The rule-of-law mechanism process, which implies funding cuts for EU countries breaching the bloc's "democratic principles," was formally launched in April after the EU accused Hungary of curbing judiciary and media freedoms.

Budapest submitted remedial measures in the past months to address EU's concerns but the Commission said that the EU budget remained at risk "pending the fulfillment of the key implementation steps."