Hungarian Lawmakers to Visit Finland, Sweden From March 7-8

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Hungarian lawmakers will travel to Finland and Sweden for talks from March 7-8, as the EU defense ministers and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg plan to discuss the Nordics' bids to join the alliance in Stockholm next week, Hungarian parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover said on Sunday.

"We have agreed through diplomatic channels that our delegation will be received on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Finnish and then Swedish parliamentary speakers, Finland's Grand Committee, Sweden's Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the foreign ministers of the two countries," Kover told Hungarian broadcaster HirTV.

Finland and Sweden's plan to accede to the 30-member alliance together has been thrown into doubt over Turkey's objections to Sweden's membership.

Hungary has joined Turkey as the only NATO member countries that have not ratified the applications. Kover told HirTV that both Scandinavian nations had "insulted" Hungary for years and put pressure on the European Union to deny it budget funding.

The Hungarian parliament initially planned to decide on Sweden's and Finland's accession bids in the week starting March 6 but the vote was pushed back by two weeks. Hungarian President Katalin Novak suggested during a trip to Prague this week that the ratification process could be delayed until May.

The next NATO summit is slated for July. Ahead of the big event, Stoltenberg will fly to Sweden on Wednesday to participate in the informal meeting of EU defense ministers, which will focus on Ukraine and the Nordics' accession to the bloc.